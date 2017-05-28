Starter Hector Santiago, called from the bullpen out of necessity as the Twins’ ninth pitcher, gave up back-to-back solo homers to Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison in the top of the 15th inning as the Tampa Bay Rays outlasted the Twins 8-6 at Target Field on Sunday.

The teams combined to strand 34 baserunners, 17 for each team. They were tied at 5-5 after nine innings and at 6-6 after each scored in the 14th. The time of the game was 6 hours, 26 minutes and was the longest game by innings ever at Target Field.

Erasmo Ramirez, Tampa Bay’s eighth pitcher, retired the Twins in order in the bottom of the 15th.

Come back later to startribune.com/sports for a complete game report.