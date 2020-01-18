HAMILTON, N.Y. — Will Rayman had a season-high 21 points plus 13 rebounds as Colgate won its eighth straight home game, defeating Boston University 79-70 on Saturday.
Tucker Richardson had 13 points for Colgate (14-5, 5-1 Patriot League). Jordan Burns added 11 points and seven assists. Nelly Cummings had 11 points.
Javante McCoy had 16 points and six assists for the Terriers (10-9, 4-2). Jack Hemphill added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Walter Whyte had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Colgate faces Bucknell at home on Monday. Boston University plays Navy at home on Wednesday.
