BERLIN — Santa has taken a dive in Berlin.
A diver dressed as Father Christmas - and a companion dressed as an angel - descended into the tank at the Sea Life aquarium in Berlin on Thursday to offer the fish some seasonal cheer.
The festive feeding of the sharks, rays and others has become an annual event at the aquarium, which is home to about 5,000 underwater creatures.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Movies Director Clint Eastwood talks about long journey to make 'Richard Jewell' and criticism of the film
More from Star Tribune
Movies Director Clint Eastwood talks about long journey to make 'Richard Jewell' and criticism of the film
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
European Central Bank chief sees slowdown bottoming out
The head of the European Central Bank said Thursday that the economic slowdown in the countries that use the euro shows signs of bottoming out.
East Metro
Prison, psychiatric detention for killer of Twin Cities blues drummer in Netherlands
Sarah Papenheim was overseas studying when she was stabbed by her roommate.
World
UN chief: Failure on climate will mean economic disaster
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged countries and companies Thursday to tackle climate change, saying failure to do so would mean "economic disaster."
World
Saudi Aramco inches near $2 trillion in day 2 of trading
Shares in Saudi Aramco gained on the second day of trading Thursday, propelling the oil and gas company to a near $2 trillion valuation, where it holds the title of the world's most valuable listed company.
World
Climate activists protest at EU building as leaders gather
Greenpeace activists scaled the European Union's new headquarters in Brussels on Thursday and unfurled a huge banner warning of a "climate emergency," hours before the bloc's leaders gather for a summit focused on plans to combat global warming.