NEW YORK — If you watched TV last week, chances are it wasn't a scripted series.
The CBS crime drama "Instinct" was the only scripted comedy or drama to make the Nielsen company's list of 20 most popular programs in prime-time last week. None of the Top 40 in cable were scripted series, either: Most were news programs on Fox News or MSNBC.
That's a reflection of the time of year and changing viewing habits.
Networks rarely offer new scripted series in the summer, and the market for reruns has crumbled. Streaming services have gotten people in the habit of watching programs on their own terms.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Apple's quarterly profit falls as iPhone sales sputter
Apple's iPhone sales are still sputtering while the company tries to offset the decline by milking more money from services such as music subscriptions.
National
ACLU: 911 children split at border since 2018 court order
The American Civil Liberties Union says more than 900 children have been separated from their families at the border since a judge ordered last year that the practice be sharply curtailed.
National
Florida, Virginia among sites for child migrant facilities
The Trump administration is scouting sites in central Florida, Virginia and Los Angeles for future facilities to hold unaccompanied minors who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.
National
Judge orders release of Iraqi man, pending deportation order
A federal judge in Minnesota ruled Tuesday that an Iraqi man who has been in immigration custody for more than two years must be released while his final order for removal from the U.S. is under appeal.
Variety
The Latest: FBI asks fairgoers to give them pictures, videos
The Latest on the mass shooting at California's Gilroy Garlic Festival (all times local):