WASHINGTON — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills rose in Monday's auction to their highest levels in nearly a decade.
The Treasury Department auctioned $48 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 1.835 percent, up from 1.830 percent last week. Another $42 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 1.990 percent, up from 1.985 percent last week.
The three-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 1.850 percent on Aug. 18, 2008. The six-month rate was the highest since those bills averaged 2.020 percent on Aug. 11, 2008.
The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,953.62 while a six-month bill sold for $9,899.39. That would equal an annualized rate of 1.869 percent for the three-month bills and 2.038 percent for the six-month bills.
Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable rate mortgages, stood at 2.24 percent on Friday, down slightly from 2.25 percent at the beginning of last week on April 23.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.