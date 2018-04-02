WASHINGTON — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills were mixed in Monday's auction, with three-month bills falling to their lowest level in three weeks.
The Treasury Department auctioned $48 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate of 1.740 percent, down from 1.760 percent last week. Another $42 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 1.905 percent, up from 1.895 percent last week.
The three-month rate was the lowest since March 12, when those bills averaged 1.670 percent. The six-month rate was the highest since the bills averaged 1.950 percent on March 19.
The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,956.02 while a six-month bill sold for $9,903.69. That would equal an annualized rate of 1.772 percent for the three-month bills and 1.950 percent for the six-month bills.
Separately, the Federal Reserve said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for making changes in adjustable-rate mortgages, stood at 2.09 percent on Thursday, up from 2.06 percent at the beginning of last week on March 26.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.