Sophomore swag

Rashod Bateman has had a stellar sophomore season. In November alone, he:

• Had seven catches for 203 yards (1 TD) vs. Penn State

• Had six catches (98 yards) at Iowa

• Had seven catches (78 yards, 3 TDs) at Northwestern

• Had six catches (147 yards, 1 TD) vs. Wisconsin

Here’s a look at his full-season accomplishments:

• First-team All-Big Ten selection

• Named Big Ten receiver of the year

• One of 12 semifinalists for Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top receiver)

• Racked up 1,170 receiving yards (new Gophers record)