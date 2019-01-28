LONDON — Officials say a rare red panda has gone missing from Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland.
Belfast City Council officials said Monday the animal is not considered dangerous but warned the public not to approach it if it is spotted. Anyone seeing the animal is advised to call police.
Police also asked motorists to be alert because the panda has not been exposed to roads before. The red panda left the zoo premises Sunday.
Two red panda cubs were born at the zoo in June. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature says the red panda faces a very high risk of extinction.
