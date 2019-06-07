Want to live in a futuristic icon of another era? Consider a geodesic dome home, a midcentury building style that’s finding new converts today.

After the 1979 oil embargo and energy crisis, there was a boomlet of dome homes built around the country. The circular dwellings were extremely energy-efficient, with an aerodynamic shape designed to withstand storms, high winds and earthquakes.

It was 1983 when Jovanka and Larry Koury decided to build a dome home on acreage in Inver Grove Heights.

“My husband is very much into science and sci-fi,” said Jovanka. “It was a choice between a spaceship and a dome — and I chose a dome.”

She soon came to love their unusual home, with its open floor plan and a wall of triangular windows to showcase the nature around them. “There’s a lot of natural light. When it snows, it’s heavenly, like being in an enchanted place,” she said.

Their dome has a walkout lower level, with bar, where her husband and son enjoyed playing their musical instruments, she said. There’s also a loft with skylights overlooking the main living area, as well as decks on two levels.

Aerial view of the dome home.

“Hosting big parties is never a problem,” Jovanka said of their 3,138-square-foot home and 5.32-acre lot with patio and garden. Their son was married there last summer.

The Kourys recently moved to a senior living community and put their beloved dome home on the market for $465,000. “We’re too old to keep up with it,” she said. “I miss the home, especially sitting on the upper deck listening to the crickets, frogs and birds.”

Dome homes remain rare. There are about 90 in the Twin Cities and about 250 in the greater metro area, including western Wisconsin.

This home’s best features are its unusual architecture, its energy-efficiency and its versatility, said real estate agent Sheryl Petrashek, Re/Max Results. The upstairs loft, for example, was used as an owners’ suite by the Kourys, but it could also serve as a family room or office. There are three additional bedrooms and three bathrooms.

There’s also an oversized attached two-car garage with breezeway, and an updated kitchen with a full wall pantry and stainless-steel appliances.

And the setting is extremely private, with rolling terrain and lots of mature trees.

“It looks cool,” Petrashek said of the house. “It’s a really unique home that envelops you with a peaceful, tranquil feeling. You feel wrapped differently than in a home with a lot of sharp angles.”

Sheryl Petrashek, 612-889-6496, Re/Max Results, has the listing. She plans to host open houses 1 to 4 p.m. June 9 and noon to 2 p.m. June 23, 11804 Akron Av., Inver Grove Heights.