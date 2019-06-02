TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors might be getting some bench help for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says OG Anunoby will be available for Sunday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. Anunoby has yet to appear in these playoffs while recovering from an appendectomy that was performed about six weeks ago.
Nurse says he isn't sure if Anunoby will play.
Anunoby averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 67 games during the regular season, with all but six of those appearances coming with him as a reserve.
The Raptors were 16-2 this season when Anunoby scored at least nine points. And his presence should help the Raptors defensively.
