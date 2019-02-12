ATLANTA — Officials say the rapper known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been arrested at an Atlanta hotel on disorderly conduct charges.
News outlets report that Kentrell Gaulden, better known as NBA YoungBoy, was arrested Monday afternoon along with Starr Thigpen at the Hyatt House.
The Atlanta Police Department says in a news release that housekeeping staff entered the room, which they thought was unoccupied, and Gaulden instructed Thigpen to get the staff out of the room.
Police say Thigpen struck the housekeeper in the face and the fight continued in the hallway.
The two also were charged with marijuana possession involving less than an ounce.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Racist posts spark police response at Minnesota high school
Officials placed a southern Minnesota school on lockdown and called police when tensions over racist comments posted on social media boiled over.
TV & Media
Racist posts spark police response at Minnesota high school
Officials placed a southern Minnesota school on lockdown and called police when tensions over racist comments posted on social media boiled over.
National
Florida governor wants grand jury to investigate schools
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for a statewide grand jury to look at whether the state's 67 school districts are following school safety laws enacted in the wake of a high school massacre.
Variety
Talks between striking Denver teachers, officials progress
The union representing striking Denver teachers and school officials made progress Wednesday as they tried to reach a deal and end a three-day walkout.
Variety
Educator strikes reignite tensions with Teach for America
Young teachers are caught up in a possible strike in Oakland, California, that's giving new life to the long-simmering tension between traditional public schools and…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.