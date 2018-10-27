DALLAS — Management for rapper Yella Beezy says he's out of the hospital after being shot three times on a highway in the Dallas area.
The Dallas rapper was released from the hospital this week.
Police say the rapper, whose legal name is Deandre Conway, was driving on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville early on Oct. 14 when someone in a vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire.
Yella Beezy opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z when their tour stopped in North Texas in September. He has more than 700,000 followers on Instagram.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Oklahoma prosecutors resist push for prison alternatives
Since the days of frontier justice, lawmakers in conservative Oklahoma have viewed harsh prison sentences as the politically expedient solution to crime, including nonviolent offenses.
Variety
Wisconsin starts addiction recovery hotline
Wisconsin has launched a new addition help line as the state sees hundreds of people annually die of fatal drug overdoses.
National
Trump again stoking anger at Democrats, media
President Donald Trump is again stoking his supporters' anger at "Crooked Hillary," other Democrats and the news media, barely missing a beat after mail bombs were sent to some of the most frequent targets of his derision.
National
The Latest: Twitter 'deeply sorry' for error on Sayoc tweet
The Latest on pipe bombs sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump (all times local):
National
Maine to raise funds for salmon recovery with new program
Maine is launching a new program to help pay for conservation work that benefits Atlantic salmon with money from fees for road and bridge projects.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.