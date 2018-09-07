Rapper Mac Miller has passed away at 26, according to TMZ.

Miller, née Malcolm James McCormick, was found around noon at his home in the San Fernando Valley, TMZ reported Friday. Miller’s rep did not immediately respond to theWrap’s request for information.

Miller released a new album, “Swimming,” on Aug. 3, and he was planning a tour set to begin Oct. 27 in San Francisco. He was scheduled to play Minneapolis at the Armory on Dec. 1.

In the Twin Cities, Miller had a strong, early following going back to his first Soundset festival appearance and a sold-out First Avenue in 2011. He also performed to 15,000 fans in 2012 at a landmark Minnesota State Fair grandstand hip-hop concert with fellow Pittsburgh star Wiz Khalifa.

Miller canceled a Soundset co-headliner set last year to support then-girlfriend Ariana Grande, after a terrorist bomb killed 23 people at her concert in England.

Miller’s contemporaries in the music industry were quick to voice their sadness over his loss, including in the Minneapolis hip-hop community.

“My thoughts go out to [his] fam and friends,” tweeted Slug of Atmosphere, a Soundset co-organizer. Rapper Dwynell Roland posted on Facebook, “I listened [to you] everyday literally. I hoped to tell you when came here, but damn."

Staff writer Chris Riemenschneider contributed to this report, which includes material from the Wrap.