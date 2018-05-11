NEWARK, N.J. — Rapper Juelz Santana says he's working on new music while under home confinement after authorities said he tried to bring a gun on a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport.

In federal court on Thursday, his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

Santana told the Asbury Park Press he's "not a bad guy." He says he's "praying for the best outcome."

Authorities say airport security on March 9 found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and non-prescribed oxycodone pills in a carry-on bag containing Santana's identification.

The 36-year-old, whose real name is LaRon James, lives in Totowa, New Jersey.