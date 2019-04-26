SIOUX FALLS,S.D. — A judge says a rapper arrested in Sioux Falls in 2017 after marijuana edibles were found in his carry-on bag can avoid jail time if he stays out of further legal trouble.

Chief Keef, whose legal name is Keith Cozart, pleaded no contest Friday to possession of a controlled substance. The plea isn't an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.

Judge Jon Sogn gave Chief Keef a suspended imposition of sentence, which means that no conviction will be entered if he keeps a clean record for one year. Other charges, including possession of marijuana, were dismissed.

The rapper performed in Sioux Falls in June 2017 and was leaving when airport security found the edibles.

Chief Keef, a Chicago native, lives in Los Angeles.