SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tim Howard had his fifth shutout of the season and the Colorado Rapids played the San Jose Earthquakes to a 0-0 draw Sunday in a match between the worst teams in the Western Conference.
Colorado (7-19-7) was trying to win consecutive games for just the third time this season. San Jose (4-20-8) snapped a six-match losing streak.
San Jose goalkeeper James Marcinkowski had his first clean sheet. The Earthquakes haven't conceded a home goal to Colorado since a 1-1 draw on May 18, 2013.
