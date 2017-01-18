The sudden rush of temperatures well above freezing this week in the Twin Cities has inspired a golf course to open its driving range even before the third week of January is over.

Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids announced that the range will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, the earliest start for practice tee shots in the facility’s nearly 50-year history.

“Snow has been cleared from the tee area, making it the perfect place for golfers to spend this warm week,” read a statement from the publicly operated club, located in Bunker Hills Regional Park.

“The driving range will be open for as many days as it can be this week, weather permitting,” the statement added.

The range can accommodate up to 18 golfers at a time. There are no reservations required.