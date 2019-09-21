NEW YORK — Authorities say a man raped a woman in New York after giving her the option of that, being killed or having sex with her son.
The Queens district attorney's office says 33-year-old Joshua Henderson raped and robbed the victim in her home Monday.
Prosecutors say Henderson dressed as a construction worker to get into the building.
They say he tied the woman and her adult son up and grabbed jewelry and cash. They say he then told her of her choices and raped her.
Henderson was arraigned Thursday and held without bail.
Information on Henderson's lawyer wasn't available. The Daily News reports that Henderson's wife, Joanna Henderson, said DNA evidence would prove her husband's innocence.
