Ahh, “Game of Thrones,” everyone’s favorite lusty rom-com punctuated by big, bloody battle scenes. We were treated to another one with last Sunday’s (nearly) showstopping Battle of Winterfell. But how does it stack up?

5. Battle of Winterfell (Season 8, Episode 3)

The battle was as epic as promised. The Night King can navigate the dark, so it’s logical that’s when he would attack Winterfell. That choice led to breathtaking moments. For the most part, though, it made the action nearly unintelligible.

The fight was emotionally effective for bringing Arya Stark’s and Theon’s story arcs to a fitting climax. By the end of the battle, the Night King and his army of the undead are finally felled.

4. The loot train attack (Season 7, Episode 4)

The assault on the Lannister army and its plunder from the House Tyrell territory is relatively brief. Regardless, it’s an impressive spectacle, since it’s one of the first times we see what the dragons can do in a fight. As the Dothraki attack the caravan, Daenerys flies in on Drogon, blasting soldiers and supplies with great gales of fire. Tyrion watches in awe. Jaime and Bronn watch in terror. We also learn the dragons are vulnerable.

The conclusion showcased a different side of Daenerys. She chose to execute the Tarlys after they surrendered, which made characters, and viewers, wonder: Is she turning into her father, the Mad King?

3. Battle of Hardhome (Season 5, Episode 8)

The Battle of Hardhome comes just after Tormund kills the Lord of Bones, who has been acting as the leader of the wildlings. Soon thereafter, hordes of wights and White Walkers flood Hardhome, a free-folk settlement, bringing about the first on-screen battle between the dead and the living — including Jon Snow and the Night’s Watch. It is the moment we know the Iron Throne could not matter less.

2. Battle of the Blackwater (­Season 2, Episode 9)

It begins with Ser Davos leading Stannis Baratheon’s fleet into Blackwater Bay to attack King’s Landing. Tyrion Lannister (then the hand of the king) showcases his intellect by defending King’s Landing. His main tactic involves the use of wildfire. The moment foreshadows Cersei’s usage of it to destroy the Great Sept of Baelor.

Though physically smaller than most men, Tyrion fights alongside the soldiers he’s commanding, earning a nasty slash on the face. It’s the moment that he transformed from a funny, womanizing drunk to a true leader who might affect the endgame.

1. Battle of the Bastards (Season 6, Episode 9)

The cinematic qualities of the Battle of the Bastards aren’t what make it the show’s most engrossing battle. It’s the character-building, such as watching Ramsay’s last cruel deed — making Rickon run to Jon Snow while shooting arrows at the boy, killing him. Jon, meanwhile, fights in the thick of everything with a look that suggests he’s begging to be killed, hinting at his struggle to embrace leadership and heroism. Sansa shows herself to be a true leader by tapping Littlefinger to gather backup after Jon ignored her criticism that his army wasn’t large enough.

The battle ends with the satisfying death of Ramsay Bolton by Sansa’s own hands — well, with the help of some hungry hounds. It’s a moment of great political and military strategy from the young woman who went from dreaming of marrying a prince to becoming a powerful contender for the Iron Throne. This is why we watch “Game of Thrones.”