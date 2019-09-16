missed connections

Quarterback Kirk Cousins had his worst passer rating as a Viking — by quite a bit — in Sunday's loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field. Using that measure, here are Cousins' five least effective starts by passer rating (all losses) in just over a year in Purple:

Date Opponent Result Cmp-Att-Yds-TD-Int Passer rating

9/15/19 at Packers L, 21-16 14-32-230-1-2 52.9

12/2/18 at Patriots L, 24-10 32-44-201-1-2 70.4

11/18/18 at Bears L, 25-20 30-46-262-2-2 76.5

12/30/18 vs. Bears L, 24-10 20-33-132-1-0 79.4

9/23/18 vs. Bills L, 27-6 40-55-296-1-1 83.6