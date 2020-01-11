The Nonprofit 100
The 24th annual Star Tribune list of largest nonprofits in Minnesota.
This is the Star Tribune’s 24th annual list of the largest nonprofit organizations. The list has long been dominated by the state’s large nonprofit health care sector. Forty-six of the 100 organizations on the list are in health care, and they account for 90% of the overall revenue on the list. The largest health care systems are facing increasing pressure to move some services out of hospitals to an outpatient basis or standalone surgery centers. Read more in an article by Chris Snowbeck. Education nonprofits, with 28 spots, social service nonprofits with 16 and influential arts and conservation organizations help make up the balance of the list. There has been a turnover of nonprofit leadership at large and small nonprofits with more than 15 leadership changes among those in the top 100 that have taken place or been announced.
The overall ranking of this company is 1
Mayo Clinic
A medical education and research center and integrated health care system
Financial: On Jan. 1, 2019 Gianrico Farrugia succeeded Noseworthy as president and CEO
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
Former president & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 2
HealthPartners Inc.
HealthPartners is the largest consumer-governed, nonprofit health care organization in the nation with a mission to improve health and well being in partnership with members, patients and the community.
Financial: HealthPartners consolidated results include Hutchinson Health entered into an official partnership with Heathpartners in April 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 3
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Chartered in 1933, BCBSM is Minnesota's first and largest health plan. Approximately 2.9 million members are enrolled in Blue Cross branded health plans or plans administered by affiliated companies.
Financial: Blue Cross's financials are from their regulated businesses. Aware Inc. is BCBSM's parent company and their audited financials, $13.1 billion in revenue and $12 billion in expenses, include fully insured premium, premium equivalent from self-insured groups, and investment income. Samitt was named CEO in July 2018, compensation is for a partial year.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 4
Fairview Health Services
Nonprofit health system driven to heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives.
Financial: Fairview's operating income was $96.7 million, excess of revenue over expenses includes $85.6 million in nonoperating (losses)
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 5
Allina Health System
An integrated hospital, clinic and specialty health care organization doing business as Allina Health.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 6
Medica
Medica is a nonprofit health plan headquartered in Minnesota. It provides health care coverage in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Financial: Does not include premium equivalent revenue. Premium equivalent revenue reflects the revenue that would be collected from self-insured customers if Medica assumed the risk.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 7
UCare
UCare offers Medicare, Medicaid and individual and family health plans to more than 430,000 members.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 8
Essentia Health
A multistate nonprofit health care system.
Financial: This information is from Essentia Health's consolidated financial statements.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 9
CentraCare Health
A health care system including St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare Clinic, CentraCare Health Services, Sauk Centre, Melrose and Long Prairie.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 10
Hennepin Healthcare System Inc.
A comprehensive health care system, public teaching hospital, primary and specialty care clinics, home nursing, hospice, pharmacies, EMS service and Level l adult and pediatric trauma center. A component unit of Hennepin County.
Financial: Pryor resigned in Feb. 2019 and John Cumming is serving as interim CEO
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
Former CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 11
North Memorial Health
An independent health care system.
Financial: North Memorial Health Care information is taken from the consolidated financial statement which includes North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital. Excess is negative due to loss on investments.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 12
Children's Minnesota
A specialty hospital that champions the special health needs of children and their families and provides high-quality, family centered pediatric services.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 13
University of Minnesota Physicians
A multi specialty physician organization providing quality patient-focused care.
Financial: Badrinath Konety succeeded Daniels as CEO effective Dec. 1, 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
Former CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 14
St. Luke's Hospital of Duluth
A leading provider of quality health care services in the Duluth region.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 15
ECMC Group Inc.
The ECMC Group, Inc. helps students by investing in, creating and providing innovative education solutions that support schools and improve student educational outcomes.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statements as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 16
Presbyterian Homes and Services
Provides housing, health care and related services to older adults.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-09-30.
CEO
National Marrow Donor Program
Facilitates marrow and umbilical cord blood transplants.
Financial: Financial numbers from tax year 2017 (Fiscal year 18) 990 return
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.
Chief Executive Officer
The overall ranking of this company is 18
University of St. Thomas
A comprehensive, coeducational, Catholic university.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 19
Ridgeview Medical Center
An independent, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 20
St. Olaf College
A private four-year liberal arts college.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 21
Benedictine Health System
A Catholic, nonprofit health system offering health and housing services to aging adults. BHS owns and manages more than 40 senior living communities in five Midwestern states.
Financial: Data from undefined as of 2018-06-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 22
Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare
Provides diagnosis and treatment of children and adolescents with disabilities and complex medical conditions.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 23
Carleton College
Ranked among the nation's best colleges, Carleton is a small, private liberal arts college.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 24
Olmsted Medical Center
An integrated health care system including a 61-bed hospital.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 25
Scholarship America Inc.
A scholarship and education support organization, Scholarship America is the nation's largest private scholarship provider, driven to ensure all students pursuing college have the support they need to succeed.
Financial: Consolidated figures include financial data from national 990 and 440 affiliates group 990
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 26
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
The nation's largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider and publisher that includes a research center, graduate school, education for medical professionals, a children's program and institute for recovery advocacy.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 27
Accra Care Inc
Home care and home health services in people's homes.
Financial: Accra is comprised of six non-profits in the health care industry. The non-profits are Accra Care, Inc, Choice for Children, Inc, Consumer Choice Services, Inc, Accra Home Health, Inc, Accra Home Care, Inc and Service Management Group, Inc.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 28
Macalester College
A four-year highly selective liberal arts college.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.
President
YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities
A leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 30
Gustavus Adolphus College
A liberal arts college.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.
President
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota
A statewide organization dedicated to expressing the love of Christ for all people through service that inspires hope, changes lives and builds community. Serving one in 65 Minnesotans: children and families, people with disabilities and older adults.
Financial: Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota also includes PICS (Partners in Community Supports, which is a subsidiary), the LSS Foundation and Children's Home Society of Minnesota, an affiliate organization. Harpstead resigned to become commissioner of Minnesota Department of Human Services, Patrick Thueson is interim CEO.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.
Former CEO
Second Harvest Heartland
Upper Midwest's largest hunger relief organization and an affiliate of Feeding America.
Financial: Included in revenue is the value of donated food at $105 million .
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 33
Ecumen
Provides senior housing and services in Minnesota and surrounding states.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 34
American Public Media Group
American Public Media Group (APMG) is a nonprofit organization whose primary purpose is to provide financial and administrative support for Minnesota Public Radio and Southern California Public Radio.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-06-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 35
Bethel University
A Christian university offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees, as well as certificate programs.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 36
St. Catherine University
A private Catholic liberal arts university.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 37
Concordia College
A four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-04-30.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 38
Augustana Care
Health care, housing, therapy services, adult day care, home health care and management services.
Financial: Augustana Care and Elim Care are merging to form Cassia Life. Excess is operating loss for the year.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-09-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 39
Elim Care Inc.
Housing, health care and support services to older adults.
Financial: Augustana Care and Elim Care are merging to form Cassia Life. Excess is operating loss for the year.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 40
Lake Region Healthcare
The purpose of Lake Region Healthcare is to provide quality health care services in a caring manner.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 41
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center
A community-built regional medical center serving the Brainerd Lakes area with locations in Crosby, Baxter, Longville and Breezy Point.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-03-31.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 42
St. John's University
A four-year liberal arts university for men.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 43
Winona Health Services
Runs a community-based acute care hospital, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facility, with assisted living, memory care facilities, retail pharmacy and ambulance service.
Financial: Contributions and Grants, and Program Service revenues and compensation taken from our three 990's; other numbers from audited consolidated Fncl statements
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-09-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 44
College of St. Scholastica
A coeducational independent liberal arts college founded in the Catholic and Benedictine tradition.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 45
Augsburg University
A private Lutheran four-year university offering 50 undergraduate and nine graduate degrees.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-05-31.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 46
Hamline University
University offering bachelor's, master's and doctorate programs as well as certificate and continuing education programs.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 47
College of St. Benedict
A four-year liberal arts college for women.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 48
Lakewood Health System
Lakewood Health System offers a broad spectrum of care including a 25-bed, critical access hospital and clinic and four modern satellite clinics.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 49
St. Mary's University of Minnesota
A private, four-year, coeducational, Lasallian Catholic, liberal arts university.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.
PRESIDENT
The overall ranking of this company is 50
University of Northwestern - St. Paul
A four-year private university.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 51
Pheasants Forever Inc.
Runs programs to protect and restore habitat for pheasants, quail and other wildlife.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 52
Minnesota Historical Society
Collects, cares for and makes available materials that document life in Minnesota.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
Director & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 53
American Baptist Homes of the Midwest
A provider of senior living and health care services since 1930.
Financial: Zwickey was CEO through Aug. 2018 and succeeded by Jeff Hongslo
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-08-31.
Former president & CEO
Nexus
Operates community-based youth and family services, foster care/adoption programs, short and long-term residential and group home programs with year-round onsite education, transition and independent living programs and psychiatric inpatient treatment.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 55
Walker Methodist
Since 1945, Walker Methodist senior living communities have enhanced the lives of older adults through a culture of care, respect and service. Today, Walker Methodist serves more than 3,000 seniors each year.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
MRCI, Managed Resource Connections Inc.
A human service organization devoted to providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities and disadvantages to engage in their communities.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 57
Northstar Education Finance Inc.
Provides student aid, education finance and education-based grants.
Financial: Northstar Education Finance has a master servicing agreement with Northstar Education Services LLC for certain management and administrative functions and paid them $3 million
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 58
St. Therese Home Inc.
Provides housing and skilled nursing care to the elderly.
Financial: Results are from combined 990s of St. Therese Home and St. Therese Foundation
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 59
Eventide
Long-term care, senior living, memory care and older adult services provider.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 60
Concordia University
A private Lutheran university.
Financial: 990 reports 1,349 employees as students are included in that amount.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-06-30.
President
Lifeworks Services Inc.
Helps individuals with disabilities and their families through fiscal support, employment and day services.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
Greater Twin Cities United Way
Greater Twin Cities United Way focuses on stabilizing families, helping children succeed and empowering healthy lives for those living at or near poverty.
Financial: Caruso retired in July 2018 and recieved $281,463 in severance. She was succeeded by John Wilgers.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
Former president & CEO
CommonBond Communities
Creates affordable housing communities and provides support services for residents.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 64
Tri-County Health Care
25-bed non-profit critical access hospital.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 65
Aitkin Community Hospital
Aitkin Community Hospital, doing business as Riverwood Healthcare, serves Aitkin County and surrounding communities with full-service clinics in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor, as well as a hospital in Aitkin.
Financial: Cooper resigned in Feb. 2018 for another position. Todd Sandberg became the new CEO in June 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.
Former CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 66
Riverview Healthcare Association
RiverView Health provides world-class health care through a culture of excellence.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 67
Glencoe Regional Health Services
A regional hospital and health care center.
Financial: GRHS has a contract with Park Nicollet Health Services for management and consulting services. Mason left as CEO in August 2019 and Patty Henderson is serving as interim CEO.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St. Paul & Minneapolis
Catholic Charities serves those most in need regardless of faith and advocates for justice in the community with programs for children, families and adults.
Financial: The Dorothy Day Place project (a new homeless shelter, housing, and social service facility in St. Paul), required the creation of multiple related--but non-consolidated--entities to facilitate project financing. The entities reported on the consolidated Form 990 include the expense side of the transfer, while the corresponding revenue side of the transfer is not shown here, as it appears on the Form 990 of a non-consolidated entity. These amounts totaled $12.6 million in 2018 and $6.2 million in 2017.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President & CEO
Salvation Army - Northern Division
Provides basic needs assistance, housing, rehabilitation, disaster relief services, case management, and youth programs.
Financial: Compensation not disclosed.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-09-30.
Lt. Colonel
The overall ranking of this company is 70
Innovative Blood Resources
Provides blood and biomedical services.
Financial: Berglund retired as CEO on Dec. 31, 2017 and succeeded by Elizabeth McQuail
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-03-31.
Former CEO
American Refugee Committee
A humanitarian aid agency working to build a meaningful life for and with the displaced.
Financial: The American Refugee Committee is changing its name to Alight.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-03-31.
President
The overall ranking of this company is 72
Senior Care Communities Inc.
Senior Care Communities provides senior housing and care facilities across the Twin Cities.
Financial: Data from IRS990 as of 2018-12-31.
Administrator, Senior Care Comunities Inc
The overall ranking of this company is 73
St. Joseph's Area Health Services
A community hospital providing full-service inpatient, outpatient, emergency services and hospice services.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 74
Blake School
A pre-K-12, nonsectarian, independent, college preparatory day school with campuses in Minneapolis, Hopkins and Wayzata.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
Head of school
The overall ranking of this company is 75
Sholom Community Alliance
Provides a broad continuum of residential, social service and health care services primarily for older adults and within a Jewish environment.
Financial: Data from consolidated financial statement as of 2018-09-30.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 76
Community Memorial Hospital Association
A critical access hospital and clinic providing a wide range of primary care and specialty services. CMH is also home to Sunnyside Health Care Center, a 44-bed skilled nursing facility.
Financial: Data from IRS990 as of 2018-09-30.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 77
Volunteers of America Care Facilities
Long-term care and assisted-living facilities.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 78
LifeCare Medical Center
Hospital, health care and long-term care services.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 79
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
An independent law school with full-time and part-time programs that teach theory and practical legal skills.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President, dean
The overall ranking of this company is 80
American Academy of Neurology
The American Academy of Neurology is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 36,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care.
Financial: The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Academy of Neurology Institute. The entities file separate IRS Form 990's. The organization announced Dec. 12 that Mary Post has been named to succeed Rydell as CEO in May 2020.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-12-31.
Chief Executive Officer
People Incorporated
Supports mental health and wellness through collaboration and integration of care.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 82
Planned Parenthood North Central States
Planned Parenthood North Central States is a regional organization serving Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Planned Parenthood is a leading provider of sexual and reproductive health care services.
Financial: Planned Parenthood North Central States (PPNCS) is a new affiliate representing Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. This affiliate began operating as PPNCS in FY2019. The 990 information give was just for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 83
Upper Midwest Organ Procurement Organization Inc.
Federally designated organ procurement organization.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
Volunteers of America - Minnesota and Wisconsin
A comprehensive health and human services organization – helping people build hope, resilience and well-being.
Financial: Paula Hart retired as President and CEO on Oct. 1, 2019. We are currently seeking a successor. The financial totals combine IRS Form 990s for Volunteers of America of Minnesota and Wisconsin from fiscal year ending June 30, 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 85
Minnesota Masonic Charities
Strengthens the communities of Minnesota through broad-based philanthropy. Areas of support include social services, health care, medical research and education.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 86
The Minneapolis Society of Fine Arts
Operates the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Financial: Feldman left in Dec. 2018 for the National Gallary in Washington and succeeded by Katie Luber
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
former director and president
Feed My Starving Children
Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to seeing every child and person around the world healthy, nourished and whole in body and spirit. We believe no child should go hungry. Every child deserves a nutritious meal, every day.
Financial: 990 reporting rules don't allow FMSC to report $28 million in volunteer labor. per GAAP rules total revenue was $74.7 million
Data from IRS 990 as of 2019-02-28.
Executive director and CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 88
Minnesota Teen Challenge Inc.
Adult and teen drug and alcohol rehabilitation services.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 89
Breck School
Breck is an Episcopal, coeducational, college-preparatory day school enrolling students of diverse backgrounds in grades preschool through 12. The school is located on a 52-acre campus in Golden Valley, just minutes from downtown Minneapolis.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
Head of school
The overall ranking of this company is 90
Twin Cities Public Television
A public television station and multimedia organization.
Financial: Twin Cities Public Television announced on Jan. 9 that Sylvia Strobel will be succeeding Pagliarini when he retires in May.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-08-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 91
Minnesota Transitions Charter School
A K-12 charter school with nine options for students.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
Superintendent
Goodwill / Easter Seals Minnesota
Provides comprehensive, proven employment, education and independence services. Goodwill's mission is to prepare people for work throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-09-30.
CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 93
Science Museum of Minnesota
The Science Museum of Minnesota envisions a world in which we all use science to make lives better. It inspires hundreds of thousands of people each year with its exhibits and giant screen films, its scientific research and its education programs.
Financial: N/A
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 94
Stevens Community Medical Center
Comprehensive health care services for Stevens County and west central Minnesota.
Financial: Rau began as president/CEO of Stevens Community on May 18, 2018, partial year compensation.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President & CEO
The overall ranking of this company is 95
Books for Africa Inc.
Books For Africa is the world's largest shipper of donated books to Africa, shipping over 46 million books and serving every African country over the past 31 years.
Financial: These financials include the in-kind value of books donated and shipped to Africa.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2019-06-30.
Executive director
The overall ranking of this company is 96
Guthrie Theater Foundation
Operates the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis.
Financial: Revenue exceeds expenses significantly due to 2 major gifts received totaling $10m that are restricted for the endowment and other directed uses.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-08-31.
Director
The overall ranking of this company is 97
St. Paul Academy and Summit School
A private non-denominational K-12 school.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
Head of School
The overall ranking of this company is 98
Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency Inc.
AEOA strengthens communities by providing opportunities for people experiencing social and economic challenges.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
Executive director
The overall ranking of this company is 99
Minneapolis College of Art and Design
Private, nonprofit four-year and postgraduate college for professional artists and designers.
Financial: Coogan resigned as president of MCAD in Sept. 2018 and succeeded by Sanjit Sethi on July 15, 2019
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.
Former president
The overall ranking of this company is 100
Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute
The Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute is organized to engage in charitable, educational and scientific activities in support of Hennepin Healthcare System Inc. in the pursuit of its research and educational missions.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President/investigator