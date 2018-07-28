NEW YORK — The Rangers avoided arbitration with Brady Skjei, agreeing with the defenseman on a $31.5 million, six-year contract.
New York general manager Jeff Gorton announced the deal with the 24-year-old restricted free agent Saturday, three days before Sjkei's arbitration hearing was scheduled. The former University of Minnesota player was coming off his entry-level contract and will count $5.25 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season.
Skjei is a poster boy for the Rangers' rebuild as a young, homegrown player counted on to take on an increased role. The 2012 first-round pick has already played 169 NHL games and is going into his third full season.
Playing all 82 games last season, Sjkei averaged a career-high 21 minutes a game and had four goals and 21 assists. He was 10th in Calder Trophy voting for rookie of the year in 2016-17 when he had 39 points.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.