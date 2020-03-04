Twin Cities television veteran Randy Shaver is among five new inductees into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the Pavek Museum announced this week.

Shaver has been with KARE 11 since 1983 in numerous roles, among them sports reporter, sports director and since 2012 sharing anchor duties on the station’s evening telecasts.

He’s also kept his toe in the sports world as the longtime host of the 15-minute game-night recap show “Prep Sports Extra.”

“Honored to be selected to @PavekMuseum 2020 class Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame!” Shaver said in a tweet that included a photo of him in U.S. Bank Stadium surrounded by co-workers. “I work with incredible people in this business!”

Bigger challenges for the 61-year-old Shaver in his life beyond the daily grind of news has been twice overcoming cancer. His Hodgkin’s disease was diagnosed in 1998 and he learned in August 2018 that he had prostate cancer. Doctors have declared him cancer-free in both instances.

Shaver and his wife, Roseann, have been raising funds to fight cancer for decades. In 2003, they started the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund, which raises money for cancer research and patient aid programs in Minnesota. After the prostate cancer diagnosis, the fund created a #2for2 campaign, a name signifying his second medical victory.

Randy Shaver

Joining Shaver in the 2020 induction class:

• Don Egert: A radio veteran of nearly seven decades in western Minnesota and eastern South Dakota. He spent most of that time as the owner, announcer and engineer at KDIO in Ortonville, Minn.

• Allan Lotsberg: He was the latter half of the “Clancy and Willie” weekday children’s show in the 1960s and 1970s on WCCO-TV. He also hosted WCCO’s “Comedy and Classics,” broadcasting old movies and interviewing stars. Lotsberg died in November at age 87.

• Pam Lundell: Current on-air personality for KTIS Radio, 98.5 FM. She was selected in 2010 by the National Religious Broadcasters as Media Personality of the Year.

• Larry “Moon” Thompson: Afternoon driver co-host on KSTP Radio, 94.5 FM, for many years until retiring last year to focus on his fight with multiple sclerosis. Nominated four times for a Marconi, radio’s Emmy equivalent, winning once in 2010 as Large Markets Personality of the Year.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the museum in St. Louis Park. Tickets go on sale starting April 7. More information will be posted soon at www.pavekmuseum.org.