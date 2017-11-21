Former Vikings Randy Moss and Steve Hutchinson are among six first-year eligible candidates to make the field of 27 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018, the hall announced Tuesday evening.

Also making it as a semifinalist for the seventh consecutive year is Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg, a former Gopher. Running back Roger Craig, who spent his last two seasons in Minnesota, is a semifinalist for the 10th consecutive year.

Former Vikings center Matt Birk, who was among the initial list of 108 nominees this year, did not make the cut in his first year of eligibility.

Other first-year eligible candidates are Ronde Barber, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher and Richard Seymour. Players previously eligible who became first-time semifinalists are LeRoy Butler, Leslie O’Neal, Simeon Rice and Everson Walls.

The other semifinalists are Terrell Owens, Steve Atwater, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Brian Dawkins, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, Joe Jacoby, Edgerrin James, Jimmy Johnson, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae and Hines Ward.

The next step comes in January when the selection committee trims this list to the 15 modern-era finalists. Those 15 people will join contributor finalist Bobby Beathard and senior finalists Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer.

Beathard, Brazile and Kramer will be voted on separately. Like all finalists, they must receive 80 percent of the votes when the selection committee meets on Feb. 3 in Minneapolis.

Per the Hall’s bylaws, between four and eight new Hall of Famers will be selected each year. No more than five modern-era finalists can be chosen.

Moss was a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro first-teamer and led the league in receiving touchdowns five times. His 156 career touchdowns rank second behind Jerry Rice.

Hutchinson was a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro first-teamer.