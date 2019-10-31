After being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 1998 NFL draft, Randy Moss made an immediate impression.

In his NFL debut, on Sept. 6, 1998, he caught touchdown passes of 48 yards and 31 yards in the first half of the Vikings' eventual 31-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Hubert Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis.

The 6-foot-4 Moss, who had been a two-time All-America receiver for Marshall University, went on to catch 17 touchdown passes in his rookie season — setting a record for most touchdown receptions by a rookie. Following the season, Moss was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press.

The 1998 season was the first of five seasons that Moss led the NFL in touchdown receptions.

During his 14 NFL seasons (eight with the Vikings), Moss caught 10 or more touchdown passes nine times and had 10 seasons with 1,000 yards receiving. A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Moss received first-team All-Pro honors four times and was named to the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

He finished his career with 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns. His career receiving yards and career touchdowns ranked third and fourth respectively in the NFL record book at the time of his retirement (following the 2012 season).

Moss, a member of the Vikings' Ring of Honor, ranks second — behind Hall of Famer Cris Carter — in the Vikings record book for receptions (587), receiving yards (9,316), and touchdowns (93).

Besides the Vikings, Moss played with the Oakland Raiders (2005-06), New England Patriots (2007-2010), Tennessee Titans (2010), and the San Francisco 49ers (2012).

In 2007, Moss set the NFL single-season record for touchdown receptions in a season with 23 as the New England Patriots become the only team to finish a regular season with perfect 16-0 record.

Moss made two Super Bowl appearances — Super Bowl XLII with the New England Patriots and XLVII with the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2018, Moss was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

