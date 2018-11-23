With only this weekend’s regular-season finales and next week’s conference title games remaining, here’s a look at how the Heisman race is shaping up:

1. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: Since the Sooners lost to Texas on Oct. 6, Murray has passed for 1,546 yards and 13 TDs. For the season, he’s passed for 3,310 yards and 34 TDs with six interceptions. What pushes him to the top are his 759 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: The Crimson Tide is getting it done with defense, and Tagovailoa continues to impress, though he’s passed for only 459 yards in his past two SEC games. He leads the nation in QB rating (212.22) and has 31 TD passes with two interceptions.

3. Gardner Minshew, QB, Washington State: The senior has Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense running to perfection, with a nation’s-best 4,325 passing yards, along with 36 TD throws. He’s coming off a 473-yard, seven-TD performance vs. Arizona.

4. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: Running the ball still is allowed in college football, and nobody does it better than the Badgers sophomore. He leads the nation with 1,869 yards and is averaging more than 30 yards per game more than the next-closest back. He ripped through Purdue for 321 yards last week.

5. Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Sure, Williams won’t win the award, but he’s a big reason why Alabama’s defense has allowed only 31 points in its past four SEC games. The 6-4, 289-pound sophomore has 15 tackles for loss and keyed the 29-0 shutout of LSU with 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks.