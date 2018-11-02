RJ ranks 'em:
1. Michigan (7-1, 5-0)
Penn State brings its potent offense to the Big House to face a Wolverines team that's allowing only 186.2 yards per Big Ten game. Last week: 1
2. Ohio State (7-1, 4-1)
The Buckeyes had a bye week to digest a loss to Purdue and prepare for Nebraska. Last week: 3
3. N'western (5-3, 5-1)
Riding a four-game winning streak, Wildcats can make mark on national picture with visit from Notre Dame. Last week: 6
4. Penn State (6-2, 3-2)
Nittany Lions survived at home vs. Iowa, but they've lost in their past two trips to Michigan. Last week: 4
5. Iowa (6-2, 3-2)
Tough loss at Penn State started key three-game stretch. Hawkeyes visit Purdue, then host Northwestern. Last week: 2
6. Michigan St. (5-3, 3-2)
Holding Purdue to 13 points was impressive. Now the Spartans face an up-and-down Maryland squad. Last week: 8
7. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) Badgers can take out their frustrations on Rutgers. Last week: 5
8. Purdue (4-4, 3-2) David Blough's three interceptions doomed Boilers at Michigan State. Last week: 7
9. Nebraska (2-6, 1-4) The Huskers ride a two-game winning streak into Ohio State. Last week: 10
10. Gophers (4-4, 1-4) Trip to Illinois should get coach P.J. Fleck his first Big Ten road win. Last week: 12
11. Indiana (4-5, 1-5) Hoosiers can stew over loss to Gophers during their bye week. Last week: 11
12. Illinois (3-5, 1-4) The Illini gave up 712 yards to Maryland. Last week: 13
13. Rutgers (1-7, 0-5) Find the win for Scarlet Knights, who finish with Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State. Last week: 14
14. Maryland (5-3, 3-2) The university's board of regents earns this one for its ham-handed handling of the JD Durkin fiasco. Last week: 9
