RJ ranks ’em:

1. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0)

Buckeyes get visit from Gophers, who are 2-38 in past 40 against OSU. Last week: 1

2. Penn State (4-1, 1-1)

Nittany Lions seeking revenge from costly loss to Michigan State last year. Last week: 2

3. Michigan (5-1, 3-0)

Visit from Wisconsin is the type of game Michigan hired Jim Harbaugh to win. Last week: 4

4. Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0)

Jonathan Taylor leads the nation in rushing yards per game (169.8), and controlling the clock could be key to beating Michigan. Last week: 4

5. Iowa (4-1, 1-1)

Upset alert? The Hawkeyes are 2-1 in their past three visits to Indiana, and the two wins were by eight and five points. Last week: 5

6. Northwestern (2-3, 2-1)

Up-and-down Wildcats won at Michigan State. Last week: 11

7. Maryland (3-2, 1-1)

Visit from Rutgers should help Terps recover. Last week: 6

8. Michigan State (3-2, 1-1)

QB Brian Lewerke has rushed for 63 yards this year. He had 559 last season. Last week: 7

9. Indiana (4-2, 1-2)

QB Peyton Ramsey (1,361 passing yards, 11 TDs, 66.8 completion pct.) gives Hoosiers a puncher’s chance. Last week: 8

10. Purdue (2-3, 1-1)

Boilermakers must avoid looking ahead to Ohio State game. Last week: 9

11. Gophers (3-2, 0-2)

Bad recipe: A team giving up 45 points per game in Big Ten play goes to Ohio State. Last week: 10

12. Illinois (3-2, 1-1)

Visit from Purdue won’t be easy. Last week: 12

13. Nebraska (0-5, 0-3)

Glimmer of hope for Huskers on trip to Northwestern? Wildcats are 0-3 at home. Last week: 13

14. Rutgers (1-5, 0-3)

Growing pains for QB Artur Sitkowski: three TD passes, 11 interceptions. Last week: 14