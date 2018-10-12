RJ ranks ’em:
1. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0)
Buckeyes get visit from Gophers, who are 2-38 in past 40 against OSU. Last week: 1
2. Penn State (4-1, 1-1)
Nittany Lions seeking revenge from costly loss to Michigan State last year. Last week: 2
3. Michigan (5-1, 3-0)
Visit from Wisconsin is the type of game Michigan hired Jim Harbaugh to win. Last week: 4
4. Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0)
Jonathan Taylor leads the nation in rushing yards per game (169.8), and controlling the clock could be key to beating Michigan. Last week: 4
5. Iowa (4-1, 1-1)
Upset alert? The Hawkeyes are 2-1 in their past three visits to Indiana, and the two wins were by eight and five points. Last week: 5
6. Northwestern (2-3, 2-1)
Up-and-down Wildcats won at Michigan State. Last week: 11
7. Maryland (3-2, 1-1)
Visit from Rutgers should help Terps recover. Last week: 6
8. Michigan State (3-2, 1-1)
QB Brian Lewerke has rushed for 63 yards this year. He had 559 last season. Last week: 7
9. Indiana (4-2, 1-2)
QB Peyton Ramsey (1,361 passing yards, 11 TDs, 66.8 completion pct.) gives Hoosiers a puncher’s chance. Last week: 8
10. Purdue (2-3, 1-1)
Boilermakers must avoid looking ahead to Ohio State game. Last week: 9
11. Gophers (3-2, 0-2)
Bad recipe: A team giving up 45 points per game in Big Ten play goes to Ohio State. Last week: 10
12. Illinois (3-2, 1-1)
Visit from Purdue won’t be easy. Last week: 12
13. Nebraska (0-5, 0-3)
Glimmer of hope for Huskers on trip to Northwestern? Wildcats are 0-3 at home. Last week: 13
14. Rutgers (1-5, 0-3)
Growing pains for QB Artur Sitkowski: three TD passes, 11 interceptions. Last week: 14
