FORT MYERS, FLA. — If it makes sense, or has the potential to work, Randy Dobnak is willing to try it.

Take Monday’s outing against the Cardinals, during which Dobnak tried to corral the latest iteration of his slider. Things didn’t go well in the third inning, during which he labored, or the fourth, when he gave up a leadoff homer to Austin Dean.

The Twins ended up losing to the Cardinals 3-0 at Hammond Stadium. And Dobnak will head back to the bullpen to tinker with his slider.

“I was talking a little bit to [pitching coach] Wes Johnson about it,” Dobnak said. “He said they were just coming out of my hand as a ball rather than a strike than falling off the plate. That’s why they weren’t chasing it.”

He’s not afraid to tinker with a different grip if he has to.

“I did it last year, actually,” Dobnak said. “I was down in Fort Myers and my slider didn’t do anything. And I was working with like 15 different grips, and I finally found one. It was actually midgame in Chattanooga when I found the grip that I use now. But now we’re trying to use a little variation to it. Just throwing it in the bullpen and throwing with it in catch play and stuff like that. And then taking it to the game.”

After two scoreless innings, Dobnak gave up a run in the third on an RBI groundout by John Nogowski before Dean’s blast in the fourth. Edmundo Sosa scored on a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 3-0. Sergio Romo was on the mound at the time.

Twins hitters struggled against Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim, who had his off-speed stuff working during three innings, and Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched five shutout innings. The Twins were shut out for the second time this spring.