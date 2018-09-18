MADISON, Wis. — The brother of Democratic House candidate Randy Bryce endorses his brother's Republican opponent in a new campaign ad in the race to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The ad featuring James Bryce was released Tuesday by a Republican super PAC aligned with Ryan. It and another spot unveiled this week are part of a $1.5 million ad buy from the Congressional Leadership Fund in the race pitting Randy Bryce against Republican Bryan Steil.

James Bryce says in the ad that he's been a police officer for 23 years and will be voting for Steil because his brother has "shown contempt for those in law enforcement."

Randy Bryce has been arrested nine times and the new ad shows images of his mug shot and of him being arrested at a protest.