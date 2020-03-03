If you have YouTube TV and were waiting anxiously for your regional sports networks to disappear Saturday … well, it didn't happen. You can still watch Fox Sports North for now on the streaming service.

But you have to work strangely hard to find out why. The last tweet from the main YouTube TV account is still the one from Thursday indicating the RSNs would be going away Saturday as part of a negotiating impasse.

But the TeamYouTube account has been tweeting at individual subscribers that the two sides are still working to resolve the issue. An example from Monday morning: "FOX RSNs are currently on a temporary extension so they should be available while we work to reach an agreement. We'll send an update as soon as we get more info. … At this time, negotiation is still underway and we can't provide any timeline on how long the temporary extension will last."

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.