When last year's NBA schedule came out around this time in 2018, expectations for the Timberwolves were made clear: They were slated to appear nationally on ESPN, ABC or TNT a combined 13 times.

While that's not even close to the number for the likes of Golden State, it reflected that the Wolves were coming off a 47-win season and playoff berth — and had every reason to believe Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. would continue to contend and be good for ratings.

We know what happened next, of course: Butler drama, Butler trade, Tom Thibodeau fired and a 36-win season. The Wolves are now in another reboot under Gersson Rosas and Ryan Saunders. Expectations? If national TV is any indication they are far from sky-high.

Minnesota has just one game on ESPN, ABC and TNT combined this year — a Jan. 24 game against Houston on ESPN.

