Mitch Garver crushed 31 homers in only 311 at-bats while wearing No. 18 for the Twins last season, but he proved Wednesday he's not sentimental about the jersey number and is instead more concerned about being a good teammate.

Garver will give up the number to new Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda, who has worn 18 throughout his career — including all four MLB seasons with the Dodgers.

"Sorry to the fans who bought an #18 jersey recently," Garver (@garvsauce) tweeted. "Kenta really wants that number and if that is what it takes for him to feel comfortable and be his best I'm all in."

Garver will switch to No. 8 — the fourth different number he's worn in his four years with the Twins after wearing 43 (2017), 23 (2018) and 18 (last season).

Perhaps he will also switch from smashing bombas to relying on hustle and grit with the change? Among the recent Twins to wear 8 are Zack Granite and Nick Punto.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.