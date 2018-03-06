The Kirk Cousins to Minnesota speculation continues to heat up.

Over the weekend, a New York writer cited a team source as saying the Jets are "aware of the leaguewide speculation that Cousins is ticketed for Minnesota."

If you are someone who links smoke and fire, it's worth paying attention to at least.

So, too, was this Monday tweet from Denver media member Benjamin Allbright: "Multiple #Broncos sources feel Kirk Cousins is likely headed to Minnesota."

ESPN's Adam Schefter included the Vikings (with the Jets, Cardinals and Broncos) as teams expected to go after Cousins. The Vikings would seem to be in prime position to land Cousins if he wants to win.

But doesn't he also want to get paid? Ah, our own Ben Goessling broke down how Cousins could still become a very rich man with the Vikings while Minnesota could hoard enough resources to field a strong all-around team.

