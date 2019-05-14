Any increased exposure for the Warriors brings to mind the franchise-altering draft blunder in 2009 when David Kahn passed twice on drafting Steph Curry in favor of two other point guards (Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn). And yes, we are coming up in a month on one decade since that happened. But no, people will never forget about it. Do you still talk about the Herschel Walker trade? Well there you go.

Golden State playing Portland, though, is a double Wolves draft whammy. In 2013, in charge of the draft for the first time, the late Flip Saunders passed on taking McCollum at No. 9. Instead, he sent the pick to Utah for two later picks in the round — taking Trey Burke for Utah while getting Shabazz Muhammad and Gorgui Dieng at No. 14 and No. 21, respectively, via the Jazz. (Giannis Antetokounmpo was No. 15, by the way).

McCollum doesn't hurt as much as Curry, but it's a sneaky hurt.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.