Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made the rounds on Bay Area radio to give the Golden State perspective on the trade that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Wolves and Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors.

Of note, Kerr acknowledged that part of Wiggins' appeal is his ability to fit in alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson when both those stars are healthy.

"It's a much better positional fit when Steph and Klay come back," Kerr said on 95.7 The Game of Wiggins, who plays on the wing while Russell is a point guard. "Positionally he fits a spot that we don't have anymore."

In a separate radio interview on KNBR, Kerr had an interesting comment regarding why Wiggins might be successful with the Warriors after falling short of expectations in Minnesota.

"There's a difference in the role that we're gonna ask him to play, too. Minnesota needed him to be a star. And we're not asking him to be a star. We're asking him to play a role on a team that already has some star players. There's a huge difference there."

Perhaps Kerr didn't watch Wiggins play in 2017-18, arguably the worst year of his career while playing alongside All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.