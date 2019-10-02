It stands to reason that most NFL teams have a less-than-flattering record against quality opponents on the road because, well, those are the hardest games to win.

But the Vikings in recent years have had particularly ghastly outcomes, as brought to my attention by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football: 0-12-1 outdoors on the road against teams with winning records since the start of 2016.

In taking a look back at all 13 games (including the NFC title game at Philadelphia after the 2017 season), I can only find four of them in which the Vikings even held a lead at any point.

The most recent losses — including Sunday at Soldier Field — have come with Kirk Cousins at quarterback, but the cumulative defeats span three QBs (Cousins, Case Keenum and Sam Bradford).

The Vikings' last win outdoors against a team with a winning record was Week 17 at Lambeau Field in 2015.

