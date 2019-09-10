The kicker-needy Jets scooped up ex-Viking Kaare Vedvik and made him their Week 1 kicker. The Vikings trotted out Dan Bailey in Week 1. And … Advantage Vikings, at least so far (minus the fifth-round pick they traded for Vedvik, of course).

It was an admittedly quiet (but good) Sunday for Bailey, who didn't attempt a field goal but drilled all four of his extra points.

Vedvik, on the other hand, missed both an extra point and a 45-yard field goal for the Jets in a 17-16 loss. "We have to make extra points. We have to make field goals. We can't be losing out on points in those areas of the field," Jets coach Adam Gase said.

Gulp. That sounds a little like Mike Zimmer last year after Daniel Carlson missed three field-goal attempts in a Week 2 tie vs. Green Bay. It should be noted that Carlson was solid in Week 1 last year. For now, though, keeping Bailey this year seems like the right move.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.