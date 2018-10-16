Sunday and Monday were opportunities for the Timberwolves to present an air of normalcy. Jimmy Butler practiced and talked to the local media Sunday. He met with owner Glen Taylor to essentially call a temporary truce, with Butler vowing to play hard until he’s traded and Taylor vowing to continue to facilitate that deal. Butler practiced again Monday.

As is the case in many areas of life right now, we should not confuse two sides temporarily acting civil with a problem being solved.

We only need to look to a key quote from Butler on Sunday, when he was asked what sort of fan reaction he anticipates Friday at Target Center for the home opener against Cleveland.

“Sure, boo me,” he said. “Ain’t going to change the way I play. Probably going to make me smile more. Please, come with it.”

A star player embracing the role of villain in his own home arena? That’s nowhere near normal.

