Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas was spotted Wednesday at the end of Lynx practice when reporters are allowed to observe, and he chatted with Lynx coach/General Manager Cheryl Reeve afterward.

Reeve said it was actually the second time Rosas has stopped by a Lynx practice; camp just opened Sunday for the Lynx, and Rosas was formally introduced Monday as the Wolves' new POBO.

"It's exactly what I expected from him. I think in our time together there is an easy connection. He's a people person. I say he has a magnetic personality, and he's going to make himself available," Reeve said. "This is going to be who he is to everyone, and we probably didn't have that in the last couple, few years — the relationship between all organizations with the Timberwolves, Lynx and Iowa Wolves. He wants all of that to be a tight group. He doesn't see them as separate entities."

