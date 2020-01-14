• What will be done about the contracts of quarterback Kirk Cousins, GM Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer? All three are entering the final years of their deals. All three have enough pluses on their ledgers to be worthy of extensions, but all three also have a lot more to prove when it comes to competing for a Super Bowl.

• The Vikings will start 2020 with their fifth different offensive coordinator in five seasons. Norv Turner started 2016 in that role; Pat Shurmur in 2017; John DeFilippo in 2018; Kevin Stefanski in 2019; and Coordinator X in 2020 with Stefanski leaving to take the Browns job.

The Vikings could maintain some semblance of continuity by promoting from within, but the offense will have a new feel on game day at the start of next season. How do they navigate that?

• Can the Vikings maintain a stout defense while upgrading their offensive line considering their salary cap?

