ESPN's Bill Barnwell takes a deep dive into an interesting question I've thought a decent amount about over the past few years, particularly as it has pertained to the Vikings: Is the cost-control of a young quarterback on a rookie-scale contract so valuable that it is preferable to having an above-average but expensive QB in his prime? And to take it a step further, is that value so great that teams should constantly cycle through QBs every four years and start over?

The Vikings have been creative with salaries and were able to keep their strong defense largely intact even while signing Kirk Cousins to an $84 million deal, but at some point his deal figures to stress them into making tough salary decisions.

The Rams, their Thursday opponent, have far more money to play with because they have a starting QB who makes relatively little money and not only kept their fearsome defense intact but added to it significantly in the offseason.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.