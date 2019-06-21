With Utah trading for Memphis PG Mike Conley on Wednesday, the two-year Ricky Rubio era with the Jazz will come to a close.

The former Wolves guard posted a "thank you" tweet to the Jazz, and it will be interesting to see what his future holds. The Pacers are said to be interested in signing him in free agency.

It's been a long and winding road for Rubio. It hardly seems possible, but the 10-year anniversary of the Wolves taking Rubio with the No. 5 pick in the 2009 draft is coming up Tuesday.

That year is remembered in retrospect largely, of course, because former Wolves boss David Kahn used the No. 5 and No. 6 picks (the latter on Jonny Flynn) to selected two point guards, neither of whom was Stephen Curry (who went a pick later to Golden State).

Give Kahn some credit, though: He flat-out stole the No. 5 pick from Washington in exchange for Randy Foye and Mike Miller.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.