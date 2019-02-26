Normally stoic dads across Twins territory likely are shedding tears after news emerged Monday that their scrappy hero, Zack Granite, has been designated for assignment to make room for Marwin Gonzalez.

Granite, who strung together a nine-game hitting streak for the Twins in July 2017 and temporarily made some people lose their faculties and declare they'd rather keep him and trade five-tool player Byron Buxton, posted a .237 batting average and .611 OPS in 93 at bats that season, his only taste of big league action.

He had a very poor 2018 season at Rochester, and now this.

He has some useful skills and seems like a good guy, so hopefully he rebounds — or catches on somewhere else and gives dads in a new market a chance to swoon over solid singles and hustle.

Buxton, by the way, started off this spring 5-for-5 with two homers and 10 RBI.

