The St. Paul Saints, with their jewel of a ballpark (CHS Field) and their strong on-field product, are in many ways the model for how a team in a non-major pro sports league hopes to operate.

But for all the fun the Saints insist on having with their fans and for all the winning that has tended to happen along the way, their last championship before this past weekend came in 2004 — back when they were playing in the Northern League. Between then and now, they had lost in the American Association finals four times.

The championship that arrived Saturday, then — unlikely given how the Saints had to rally to earn it — was a long time coming.

And in true Saints fashion, the franchise celebrated … with a parade Monday that lasted about as long as it takes to properly pour a beer.

One minute. One block.

Perfect.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. mrand@startribune.com