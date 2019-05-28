It was a very Wisconsin thing to have professional athletes on camera chugging beers during one of the biggest sporting events in recent Milwaukee history. The only thing that would make it more Wisconsin, I suppose, is if the beer-swilling athletes were actually about to play in the game.

But pitting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against left tackle David Bakhtiari in a contest of both beer drinking speed and quantity — all of this during what turned out to be a crushing home defeat for the Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals last week — was not exactly a fair fight.

Bakhtiari went first, making one plastic cup full of beer look like a thimble full of liquid and making it disappear in 3 seconds … then grabbing another and slamming it with equal speed.

The camera then cut to Rodgers, who didn't finish one.

The kicker? The camera cut back to Bakhtiari, who chugged one more beer for good measure.

