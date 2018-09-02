Suspended Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer surfaced again on Twitter Friday morning, this time to complain about how his suspension is being covered.

Essentially, Meyer wants everyone to pay attention to the parts of the investigation into how he handled assistant coach Zach Smith and accusations of domestic violence that made Meyer look good (or at least less bad) and ignore the parts that didn't make him look good (you know, the parts that led to his three-game suspension and led many others to say he should have been punished more).

This has become standard for Meyer, who has released three statements on Twitter in the last month, each attempting to either clarify, apologize or retroactively contextualize parts of the story.

Meyer seems focused on his brand and reputation. From the outside, it looks like Twitter is Meyer's shovel, and his words are a hole that keeps getting deeper.

