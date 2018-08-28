Newly acquired Vikings lineman Brett Jones had an 82.1 grade as a pass-blocker last season with the Giants according to Pro Football Focus, which was fourth-best among NFL centers.

Jones had more pass blocking snap counts (605 to 522) than the Vikings' Pat Elflein in 2017, but Jones allowed just 10 pressures and two sacks last year. Elflein allowed 24 pressures, including four sacks.

It is notable that Jones has proved adept at pass blocking. My good friend and former QB Tom Linnemann always says pressure up the middle causes the greatest discomfort for a quarterback.

I'm not sure if new Vikings QB Kirk Cousins feels the same way, but I do know that — again, per PFF — he tied for the NFL lead last season with nine interceptions while facing pressure.

Jones looks like an asset, and for $2.9 million the Vikings bought a better chance to protect their $84 million investment.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. mrand@startribune.com