Watching the Timberwolves won't require much effort or memory for cable/satellite subscribers this year. All 82 regular-season games are on Fox Sports North or FSN-Plus, as are preseason games Oct. 13 against Maccabi Haifa and Oct. 17 vs. Milwaukee.

The regular season begins Oct. 23 at Brooklyn.

Also of note: FSN newcomer Annie Sabo takes over as the host of the "Wolves Live" pregame and postgame show.

Tom Hanneman, who has been with the Wolves since 1989 has generally hosted those in recent years. Per a release from FSN, Hanneman "will be contributing to a variety of Wolves programming."

Sabo worked most recently in Tampa at WFLA. Per an FSN Q&A: Yes, she is the daughter of former MLB player Chris Sabo.

"I get asked about him quite a lot, but he's such a great dad and has supported me throughout this career," she said.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.