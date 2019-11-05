In an honest interview with Yahoo Sports, former Wolves guard Jimmy Butler reveled in the glow of a 5-1 start with his new team, the Miami Heat and wagged his finger at anyone who was skeptical of the Heat's prospects after Butler signed there as a free agent.

"Like I can't come in and make a huge difference," Butler said. "I'm not going to say 'carry a team' because nobody can do it by themselves, and I mean that. I'm not putting it all on myself, but I know what I'm capable of. I know what I bring to any and all situations, and the group of guys that we have is the group of guys that I want to play with."

If that sounds familiar, Butler said a lot of the same things last year after an early-season trade from the Wolves to the 76ers.

"I'm envisioning what we can be," Butler said early in his tenure in Philadelphia, which included an 8-2 record in his first 10 games with the 76ers.

